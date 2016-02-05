A Solution to Stop Cover Stealing and Give You a Great Night's Sleep
If you have a blanket hog in your life, stealing your sheets and blankets every night, you know how frustrating it can be. The patent pending Cover Clamp system finally solves this age-old problem simply and effectively, guaranteed!
- 100% Guaranteed
- Works on all bed configurations.
- Holds up to 50 lbs of force!
- Safe for even the most delicate linens.
Only 1 Cover Clamp Needed
There is usually only one blanket hog per couple, therefore, you only need one Cover Clamp (installed on the side of the bed of the person who has their covers stolen).
Quick Release Buckle
Cover Clamp has a quick release buckle on the clamp, so you can easily get in and out of the bed without having to clamp the blankets/sheets again.
Money Back Guarantee
We are confident that the Cover Clamp system will solve your problem. If it doesn't, just ship it back to us and we will refund the purchase price.
How Cover Clamp Works
Frequently Asked Questions
Cover Clamp was designed to hold multiple sheets, blankets, and duvet covers all at the same time. The clamp has a 2" opening.
Yes! One of the great things about Cover Clamp is the ability to toss and turn at night without disturbing your covers. In fact, we have found that this alone prevents most cases of cover stealing since there is no slack to be stolen.
Cover Clamp can hold many pounds of force, but we have found that because Cover Clamp reduces the slack available for your sleeping partner to pull in the first place, and because they feel strong resistance when they unconsciously pull, they often don't pull as much, or as hard, as before.
Did you know that most people who steal covers at night are doing it unconsciously?
That's right! Your bed-cover-stealing wife, husband, girlfriend or boyfriend is not trying to ruin your night's sleep, but rather they are unconsciously pulling the sheets and blankets either when they toss and turn at night, or when there is extra slack in the blankets. When Cover Clamp is installed, it prevents the problem of extra slack for them to steal, and even if they do try to steal your covers consciously, they won't be able to!
