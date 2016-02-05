Did you know that most people who steal covers at night are doing it unconsciously?

That's right! Your bed-cover-stealing wife, husband, girlfriend or boyfriend is not trying to ruin your night's sleep, but rather they are unconsciously pulling the sheets and blankets either when they toss and turn at night, or when there is extra slack in the blankets. When Cover Clamp is installed, it prevents the problem of extra slack for them to steal, and even if they do try to steal your covers consciously, they won't be able to!

